Air Peace unveils multiple schedules for festive period

The management of Air Peace has said that it would roll out multiple flight schedules for the festive period commencing from Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The airline in a statement said that the multiple schedules were in line with the promise it made to its customers that there would be adequate flights for them this festive season.

The statement encouraged the flying public to book on its website www .flyairpeace .com or mobile app from 12:00hrs from tomorrow.

The statement added: “We are aware of the increase in travel demand during Yuletide, and have deployed more aircraft as well as increased flight frequencies to meet this demand.”

Air Peace had on Thursday night taken delivery of its fifth brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft – with the registration number: 5N-BYJ.

The aircraft, which departed the factory in Brazil, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos on Thursday night.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the Spokesperson of Air Peace had told journalists that this new acquisition would further enable the airline to meet the growing air travel demand of Nigerians.

Olisa, who explained that this modernisation of fleet was to achieve the no-city-left-behind ambition of the airline, stressed that just about two weeks ago, the airline brought in two new Airbus 320s to boost domestic and regional connectivity.