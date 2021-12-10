Air Peace takes delivery of fifth brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft

Air Peace has taken delivery of the fifth brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft – with the registration number: 5N-BYJ.

The aircraft, which departed the factory in Brazil, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos on Thursday night.

Mr Stanley Olisa, the Spokesperson of Air Peace told journalists that this new acquisition would further enable the airline to meet the growing air travel demand of Nigerians.

Olisa, who explained that this modernization of fleet was to achieve the no-city-left-behind ambition of the airline, stressed that just about two weeks ago, the airline brought in two new Airbus 320s to boost domestic and regional connectivity.

He said that with this fifth brand new Embraer 196-E2 aircraft, the airline has eight more from the thirteen firm orders it made from the Brazilian aerospace conglomerate, Embraer, in 2019.

He hinted that the remaining eight E195-E2s will be delivered in 2022, adding that the airline planned to activate purchase rights for 17 of the same aircraft model once the initial 13 are delivered, totalling 30 ultra-modern aeroplanes.

“We are determined to give the flying public world-class flight experience and to achieve this, we decided to invest in state-of-the-art aircraft through strategic fleet expansion. Our fleet is increasingly becoming modern and it is all to help reduce the air travel burden of Nigerians”, Olisa said.

The airline’s Spokesperson, who assured Nigerians of adequate flights during this festive period, asserted that a good number of aircraft will be returning from overseas maintenance and this will increase the frequencies of specific routes and bolster overall operations.