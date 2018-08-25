Nigerian carrier, Air Peace, has taken delivery of another Boeing B777-300 aircraft in preparation for its commencement of international operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 320 capacity aircraft, christened “Ojochide”, touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 1.45 p.m. on Saturday.

The aircraft, which was flown in from Dublin by Capt. Victor Efionu and Senior Flight Officer Emmanuel Iwhiwhu, was received by Air Peace, Chief Operating Officer, Mrs Oluwatoyin Olajide and other top aviation personnel.

Olajide told newsmen that Air Peace had taken delivery of its first B777-200 aircraft in February, stressing that two more aircraft were being expected before year end to boost its international operations.

She noted that the Federal Government had granted approval to Air Peace to begin flights to six international destinations which are London, Dubai, Sharjah, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg.

“We are very happy with taken delivery of another of our B777 aircraft in preparation for our international operations and we are looking at commencing operations on one of the routes before the last quarter of the year.

“We believe that this will enable us to create more employment opportunities for Nigerians because that is the reason why we exist. We want to help curb the unemployment situation in the country,”Olajide said.

According to her, the move will also impact the Nigerian economy positively because it will give Nigerians the opportunity to travel in comfort and safety at affordable fares across the world.

She thanked the present administration for the support given to Nigerian airlines through removal of Value Added Tax and waivers on aircraft spares.

The B777-300 aircraft has 12 First Class, 48 Business Class and 260 Economy Class and it is usually used for long-haul flights.