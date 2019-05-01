<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian carrier Air Peace says flight operations to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, and other international flights will commence in the next few days.

The airline made this known in a statement signed on Wednesday by its Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, in Lagos.

Iwarah said in preparation for its long-haul flights, Air Peace would be deploying its B777 aircraft to service its Kano-Abuja and Abuja-Kano and Abuja-Port Harcourt and Port Harcourt-Abuja routes on May 3.

According to him, the airline is desirous of having members of the public make their contributions to its international offering.

“We want them to own the high-quality service we hope to provide to give Nigerians, Africans and other members of the flying public a great alternative on some important international routes.

“In few days, we will be announcing a firm date for the commencement of our Sharjah, United Arab Emirates service.

“Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai will join our international route network soon after the launch of our Sharjah service.

“We are sparing no effort to deliver a long-haul service members of the flying public will truly be proud of,” he said.

Iwarah said the airline had so far acquired four B777 aircraft for its long-haul operations with three already delivered ahead of the international operations.

He noted that the decision to deploy the B777 aircraft for the domestic routes was to give passengers a foretaste of the airline’s long-haul service.

Iwarah recalled that Air Peace had gotten wonderful reviews from passengers on the Abuja-Port Harcourt routes when it deployed the same aircraft on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

He said: “We are riding on the huge success of the Good Friday and Easter Monday operations to give many more members of the flying public the exceptional experience we delivered on the Port Harcourt-Abuja route.

“This time we are moving up North to give our esteemed customers on the Kano-Abuja-Kano route an opportunity to experience the wonderful service we plan for our long-haul operations.

“As an airline that listens to its customers, we are repeating our B777 operations on the Abuja-Port Harcourt route in response to the pieces of feedback we received after our hugely successful Good Friday and Easter Monday operations.”