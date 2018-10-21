Air Peace has signed a multi-year aircraft spare parts deal with planemaker, Embraer.

The deal, the airline confirmed in a statement, would cover more than 250 components for the six Embraer 145 jets it recently added to its fast-growing fleet in line with its drive to connect unserved and underserved domestic and regional routes under its subsidiary, Air Peace Hopper.

The deal was unveiled at the ongoing MRO Europe 2018 summit in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Air Peace currently has the biggest fleet of Embraer 145 jets on the West Coast of Africa.

Air Peace Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, described the deal as a guarantee of “efficiency and competitive results”.

She said: “The Pool and EPEP+ Programs are natural fit and the best options as they offer sensible, cost effective and practical parts solution to our business, guaranteeing efficiency and competitive results. We recognise very good performance of Embraer’s services and support.”

The deal, she said, would make spares readily available for the airline’s maintenance needs, heavily cut down the time spent on maintenance and increase the number of serviceable aircraft available to operate the airline’s flight schedules.

For his part, Embraer Vice President, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Commercial Aviation, Mr. John Linn said: “We are humbled to have Air Peace as our customer in Africa, further reinforcing Embraer’s commitment to customers in the region with TechCare portfolio of solutions. Embraer’s Pool Program leverages increased competitiveness providing repairable solutions through reduced lead times and costs.”