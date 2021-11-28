Air Peace resumes Dubai flights December 1

Air Peace has announced that it will resume its flights to Dubai on December 1, 2021.

This follows the resolution of the nine-month diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which stalled direct flights between both countries.

With the COVID-19 protocol which stirred the crisis reviewed, airlines can now fly passengers directly to and from Nigeria.

Nigeria’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, in a statement on Sunday, said its Dubai service via Sharjah would resume on December.

The airline in the statement said, “Air Peace is delighted to inform the flying public that it will be resuming its Dubai service via Sharjah on December 1, 2021.

“This is consequent upon Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE.

“Customers are urged to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols governing international air travel and cooperate with airport staff in this regard.”