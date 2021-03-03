



Air Peace has said it would resume daily flight operations into Accra from its Lagos hub on March 15, 2021.

In the same vein, the airline said it was ready to kick off scheduled flights into Ilorin from Abuja and Lagos.

Newsmen report that the airline had suspended the Accra flights early last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, who disclosed this, stated that the Lagos-Accra flight will depart daily at 07:00hrs while the Accra-Lagos flight will depart at 07:40hrs.

Olisa stressed that the resumption of Accra flights was a response to popular demand from members of the flying public.





He said: “You would recall that we suspended our Accra flights consequent upon the pandemic lockdown last year.

“But we have some exciting news for our esteemed customers as we are resuming flight operations into the Ghanaian city pretty soon. The flying public has been expectant of this.”

Olisa, who added that the airline is already finalising plans to commence Ilorin flights soon, reiterated Air Peace’s commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across domestic, regional and international destinations and satisfying the air travel needs of Nigerians.