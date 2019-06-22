A major disaster was averted on Saturday as an Air Peace Plane overshot the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Rivers State.
The incident occurred during a heavy downpour.
One of the passengers on board said the incident occurred as the plane was landing at the airport.
The plane was said to have come to a halt some 200 meters in the bush by the runway.
It was gathered that all passengers have been evacuated and driven to the arrival area.
