



Air Peace on Tuesday dismissed reports that it plans to originate its flights to Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

A statement signed by the carrier’s Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah, said it had not altered its plan to commence its Sharjah and Dubai services from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Lagos airport, the airline insisted, was strategic to the launch of its international flight operations.

Air Peace assured that arrangements for its long-haul flight services to Dubai, Sharjah, London, Houston, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg were nearing conclusion and the development would eventually give all parts of the country and West Africa a reliable alternative.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media claiming we planned to operate our flights to Sharjah and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates from Port Harcourt, Rivers State. We wish to state that there is no truth in the reports and we urge members of the flying public to discountenance the claims.

“Our plan to operate our Sharjah and Dubai services from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos remains unchanged. Our strategic plan is to commence our international flight operations from Lagos, with Sharjah and Dubai preceding other routes.

“As we have variously promised, we will eventually expand our international operations to cover other cities and regions of Nigeria and even the West Coast of Africa. The goal ultimately is to leverage our broad domestic and regional route network in offering the flying public a reliable alternative. This will be clearer as our long-haul route network unfurls. But we envisage that the base of our international operations will remain the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, while mini-hubs will be created in the North, East and South of Nigeria and West Africa. This, no doubt, will ensure we not only fully realise our vision to create seamless flight connectivity and positively impact the economies of our areas of operations, but also offer the flying public a whole new exceptional experience,” the carrier said.