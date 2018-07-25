Nigerian Carrier, Air Peace, has announced plans to expand its regional operations with flights from Lagos and Abuja to Monrovia and from Abuja to Accra from Aug. 6.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Iwarah said that the airline would fly from Lagos and Abuja to Roberts International Airport, Monrovia and from Abuja to Kotoka International Airport, Accra from that date.

He said the development was coming days after the airline secured the renewal of its International Air Transport Association Operation Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

According to Iwarah, the new routes are part of the third phase of the carrier’s network expansion project on the West Coast of Africa, adding that it would also connect Accra and Monrovia.

“We are pleased to announce that Monrovia, Liberia and Abuja-Accra will be joining our route network on Aug. 6.

“We will also be inaugurating our Abuja-Accra service, besides connecting Accra and Monrovia on the same date.

“This is our way of expressing our sincere gratitude to members of the flying public who have continued to support and endorse the Air Peace brand.

“The inauguration of the new services will afford air travelers on the Lagos-Monrovia, Abuja-Monrovia, Accra-Monrovia and Abuja-Accra routes the option of a truly efficient, customer-centric and exceptional alternative,’’ the statement read in part.

According to Iwarah, the airline inaugurated its first regional flight out of Lagos to Accra on Feb. 16, 2017.

He said about a year later on Feb. 19, the airline added Freetown (Sierra Leone), Banjul (The Gambia) and Dakar (Senegal) to its route map under the second phase.

“We have received pieces of positive feedback confirming how our operations have transformed air travel and eliminated the challenges of connectivity on the West Coast of Africa.

“The inauguration of our Monrovia routes will bring our regional network to five important destinations. Lome, Abidjan, Niamey, Douala, among other cities, will also come on board soon,” Iwarah added.

He said that many domestic routes, including Makurdi, Warri, Port Harcourt NAF Base and Kaduna, would also join the airline’s network soon, under its no-city-left-behind project.

“Preparations for our long-haul flights to London, Houston, Dubai, Sharjah, Mumbai, Guangzhou and Johannesburg are nearing completion and we will be announcing launch dates soon,” the statement read.