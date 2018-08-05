Nigerian carrier Air Peace has announced plans to begin daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna from Aug. 13 as part of its no-city-left-behind project.

The airline made the announcement in a statement signed by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah on Sunday in Lagos.

Iwarah said the carrier was pleased to connect and unite the South and North of Nigeria by air.

According to him, Air Peace, which recently secured the renewal of its International Air Transport Association Operation Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate, was broadening its route network in the North of Nigeria.

He added that this was aligned with the airline’s determination to democratise flying experience, give hope to unserved and underserved destinations as well as positively impact the economies of destinations where it operates.

Iwarah said : “We are delighted to announce that Kaduna will reflect on our route map starting from Aug. 13 just exactly a week after commencement of our four weekly flights from Lagos, Abuja and Accra to Monrovia.

“The launch of our daily flights from Lagos to Kaduna is a pleasing consolidation of our pledge to connect and unite Nigeria by air.

“We are convinced beyond any shadow of doubt that Nigeria stands to gain socially and economically if the North and South are seamlessly connected by air.

“Our flights to Kaduna will afford air travellers, especially in the North, an opportunity to experience the excellent services Air Peace has been reputed for since we commenced scheduled operations almost four years ago.”

He said the new route would perfectly fit into the airline’s strategy to end the travel difficulties of the North of Nigeria with our flights to Abuja, Yola, Kano, Sokoto, Benue, among other cities in the area.

Iwarah said Air Peace was determined to replicate the success of its intervention in the travel difficulties experienced on the Kano and Yola routes, which were inaugurated on Feb. 12 and Feb. 15, respectively.

He also assured the airline’s guests that many more domestic routes, including Makurdi, Warri and Port Harcourt NAF Base, would soon join its network under its no-city-left-behind project.

Iwarah said: “We will shortly be reopening our Asaba and Sokoto operations.

“We solicit the continued support and patronage of the flying public in our determination to deliver the best in air travel in Nigeria and beyond.”