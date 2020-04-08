<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Federal Government has taken delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and personnel from China in the vigorous fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Air Peace’s Chairman, Mr Allen Onyema, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday.

Recall that the Federal Government on April 5, received the first batch of medical supplies from Istanbul, Turkey, conveyed by Nigeria’s carrier, Air Peace.

Onyema explained that the country’s biggest carrier, Air Peace, delivered the supplies on Wednesday after a historical non-stop flight to Chinese capital, Beijing.

Onyema commended the Federal Government for its commitment to protecting Nigeria citizens from the dreaded pandemic ravaging the world.

He also thanked the government for choosing an indigenous carrier to carry the medical supplies from Turkey and China.

The airline chief observed that this was a huge encouragement to local airline operators and promotion of indigenous businesses, which create jobs for the teeming Nigerian youth.





He said: “Another history was made on April 7, 2020 as Air Peace Boeing 777-200ER (P4 5-NBVE) landed in Beijing, China, by 14:18pm, for the airlift of the country’s medical supplies for the fight against COVID-19.

”This is the first time a Nigerian airline will be doing a direct non-stop 14 hours flight to China.

“The aircraft operated another non-stop 15 hours flight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“All the six-man crew are Nigerians. May God Almighty be praised for everything. We are all one under one God. Congratulations Nigeria,” he said.

Onyema said among the materials brought in by the Air Peace flight included 16-tons of test kits, ventilators, disinfectant machines, disposable medical masks.

He said others were medicines, rubber gloves, protective gowns, goggles, face shields, infra-red thermometers and other critical care items.