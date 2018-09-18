A group of aviation professionals, the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ART), on Tuesday commended Nigerian carriers, Air Peace and Dana Air, for the recent expansion of their fleet.

ART’s President, Mr Gbenga Olowo, said that the group’s mission statement was to ensure the advancement of Nigerian aviation industry at all times.

“ART’s position on domestic airlines, including Air Peace has not changed — to see strong carriers with capacity to compete, supported by the people and government to excel.

“We commend the recent expansion and commercial agreements witnessed in the industry in recent times.

“We also congratulate airlines that recently acquired additional newer fleets,’’ Olowo said in a statement.

Air Peace recently signed a multi-million dollar agreement with aircraft manufacturers, The Boeing Company, for the purchase of 10 brand new B737 Max aircraft.

The move is meant to increase Air Peace fleet to 37 aircraft ahead of the airline’s commencement of international operations to London, Dubai, Sharjah, Guangzhou-China, Mumbai and Johannesburg in the next few months.

Also, Dana Air recently added a Boeing 737-700 to its fleet through partnership with Asky, a Togo-based airline.