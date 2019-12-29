<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Air Peace has lauded the Federal Government for addressing some of the challenges confronting the country’s aviation industry.

This is as the airline debunked recent news in some media attributed to Mrs. Oluwatoyin Olajide, its Chief Operating Officer (COO) for castigating the government for its inability to address some of the challenges confronting the airline sub-sector.

A statement by the airline insisted that it appreciated the efforts of the government especially, Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation who it said had made efforts at ensuring the airlines competed favourably with its counterparts anywhere in the world.

The airline recalled that recently, it received a notice from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of one of the west coast countries it operates into, stopping it from operating into and out of points beyond their country.

The statement added: “Their reason was simple, the Federal Government of Nigeria has refused to grant a similar request to their airline.

“This is a testimonial that the Honourable Minister is continuously reviewing the challenges faced by the airlines with a view to mitigating these challenges to create an enabling environment for our indigenous carriers.

“Air Peace truly commends this great effort and will never undermine the laudable efforts of the minister and other regulatory bodies.”

The airline insisted that the recent publications attributed to Olajide, where she urged the government to stop granting multiple designations to foreign carriers was over two years ago.

“We are stating categorically that this interview is not a recent interview. Mrs. Olajide granted this interview about multiple designations almost two years ago.

“The Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on assumption of office as the substantive Minister of Aviation, swung into action geared towards addressing all these complaints to the satisfaction of all the airlines in the overall interest of the nation. He called several meetings with the airlines’ Chief Executives in order to find a lasting solution to the issues.

Air Peace has since then praised the Federal Government’s efforts in addressing these issues. How could Air Peace be complaining about issues the airline has since commended the Federal Government for handling to the satisfaction of the industry?

“We have, as an airline, in recent times, come under deliberate attacks from quarters that could no longer disguise their ugly intentions for an entity that is catering for over three thousand workers, an entity that is moving the Nigerian economy positively,” the statement said.