The Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Barr. Allen Onyema, has called on the management of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to approve the Asaba Airport to accommodate Boeing 777.

Speaking at the funeral Mass for his father, Chief Michael Onyema, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Mbosi, Anambra State, Onyema stated that Delta Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa had transformed the Asaba Airport.

He therefore urged FAAN to encourage the upgrade by by giving approval of Boeing 777 to make use of the airport.

“Asaba Airport can land a triple 7 and FAAN should quickly give approval for triple 7 to land in Asaba Airport and see what Air Peace will do.

“The Governor, Distinguished Senator Okowa has done very well in Asaba airport and I will talk with my management to domicile Air Peace in Asaba,” Barr. Onyema said.

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki, former Governor Peter Obi, top operators in the airline industry, among others attended the funeral Mass.

Meanwhile, as part of it’s efforts to upgrade the Asaba International Airport, the Delta State Government has announced the successful installation of the Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport.

Mr Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, disclosed in a statement that with the successful installation of the Instrument Landing System, bad weather reports would no longer affect the operations of aircrafts flying into and out of the airport.

Aniagwu assured that once the ongoing installation of the Air Field Lighting systems were completed, the airport would be able to operate at night without hitches in line with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) standards.

“The Asaba International Airport has the capacity to become a major hub for local and international flight operations and called on the relevant regulatory authorities to give the necessary approvals for the operation of Boeing 777 and other bigger airplanes in and out of the airport”, the commissioner stated

He commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards ensuring total upgrade of the airport, and make it an aviation hub in the region.