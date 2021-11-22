Air Peace aircraft suffers bird strike incident at Owerri airport

An Air Peace P47159 aircraft flight from Owerri to Lagos suffered a bird strike incident on Monday a few minutes after take-off from the airport.

A statement by Stanley Olisa, the Spokesman of the airline said that the incident affected the parameters of one of the engines and the Pilot-in-Command had to divert the aircraft to Port-Harcourt and safely land the aircraft, while the passengers disembarked normally.

The statement hinted that the airline had dispatched a rescue team and another aircraft to airlift the passengers of the affected flight.

Olisa assured that Air Peace was committed to the highest standards of safety and would not compromise on this.

Earlier in the month, an Air Peace flight from Benin to Abuja was aborted while taxiing to take-off due to a bird strike.

The flight scheduled for 2.35 pm had departed the Benin Airport terminal for the runway with its passengers.

However, just as it gathered speed and at the point of lift-off, it suffered a bird strike causing the pilot to immediately lower its nose to abort the flight.

The pilot announced that there had been a bird strike and the plane could no longer take off.