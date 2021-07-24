Air Peace: Our aircraft was not involved in a crash

The management of Air Peace airline has announced that none of its aircraft was involved in any crash.

The airline made the announcement following an earlier online reports insinuating that it’s Abuja/Ilorin aircraft, a Boeing 737-500 marked 5N-BQR crashed in Ilorin on Friday, July 23, 2021 around 10am.

According to a statement issued by the airline: “For the records, no such thing happened. The reports misrepresented and exaggerated the facts. We can confirm that the aircraft in question landed safely but had a minimal tyre burst while taxing. This debunks all the mischievously headlined reports circulating online, which should be disregarded.

“Our aircraft neither crashed nor crash landed in Ilorin or in any place for that matter. This kind of sensationalism is bad and was intended to cause panic in the minds of the flying public.

“It was duly reported to the authorities and passengers disembarked seamlessly. The tyres have, however, been fixed and aircraft is intact. We condemn sensational publication of falsehood.”

The airline pledged its commitment to providing peaceful connectivity across cities and assured of the highest standards of safety in its operations.