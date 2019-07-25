<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Wednesday said another serious incident involving Med-View Airline has been reported to it.

A Boeing 737-500 aircraft with registration marks 5N-BQM was involved in a serious incident en-route Lagos from Abuja at about 3:07pm on July 23, the same day an Air Peace flight was involved in a hard landing incident.

The Med-View flight had 27 passengers and six crew members on board. However, there was no fatality, the AIB confirmed.

According to the bureau, from the information gathered so far, cabin altitude warning came on at FL320 followed by deployment of oxygen masks which necessitated the crew to carry out emergency descent procedure.

The bureau said its team of safety investigators had commenced investigation.

Meanwhile, Air Peace said the hard landing incident at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos has nothing to do with the airworthiness of the aircraft.

133 passengers and six crew members were evacuated unhurt in the incident while the AIB has commenced probe of the incident.

The Safety Manager of the airline, Capt. Godfrey Ogbogu, in a statement said, “Our preliminary in-house investigation indicates that in a bid to make a positive touchdown as required by procedures during such wet weather operations, the pilot landed the airplane harder than intended which affected the nose-wheel.

“There are no issues with the airworthiness of the aircraft as Air Peace Ltd assures of best maintenance practices at all times and spares no resources to that effect.

“The Management wishes to assure the flying public that Air Peace Ltd has never stopped appraising its safety practices and procedures as demanded by industry standards.”