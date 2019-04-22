<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chairman of the Association of African Maritime Administration (AAMA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has reiterated the commitment of the African body to build a competitive maritime sector in Africa through continuous engagements and sharing of ideas.

The AAMA chair who spoke during the 3rd session of the Executive Council (EXCO) of the association in Casablanca, Morocco, disclosed that there is need for concerted efforts by the various maritime administrations in Africa to be put in place to enable them compete favourably with their counterparts in other continents.

The AAMA chairman, who is also the director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), noted that the choice of the various countries in the EXCO was to ensure geographical spread, thereby making sure every region is well represented.

“I beckon you all to note that our primary aim of coming here is to continue to uphold the tenets of the African Maritime Transport Charter (AMTC) to improve among others, the capacity, capability and performance of Africa’s Maritime Administrations and the maritime/shipping sector with great emphasis on human resources development, technology and information sharing,” he said.