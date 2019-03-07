



Aero Contractors Limited says it has secured approval of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority to conduct C-Checks on Boeing 737 aircraft at its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Lagos.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Ado Sanusi, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos while unveiling the airline’s new uniform and accessories.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that C-Checks on Boeing B737-300, B737-400 and B737-500 cost between 1.8 million dollars to two million dollars outside the African continent.

“We are happy to inform you that the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority has given us the authority to do C-Checks on aircraft that are registered their country.

“We have done a lot of major maintenance on their aircraft.

“The Congolese Government has also shown interest in coming here and has promised to give us approval to do C-Checks and other major checks on their aircraft,” Sanusi said.

He disclosed that Aero Contractors had also tendered a bid to host an aircraft maintenance facility for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) sub-region.

Sanusi said: “We were informed that ECOWAS is interested in opening a regional aircraft maintenance facility and West African countries are bidding to host the maintenance facility.

“Nigeria is among the countries that is bidding for it and the committee has come to us.

“We have shown them our capabilities, based on that we have seen that they are very comfortable with us.

“I believe Nigeria has a very strong case to host the regional maintenance facility that ECOWAS is willing to build and develop.”

He said the MRO facility had been doing very well since its operations was approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in Sept. 12, 2017.

“We have done three C-Checks in-house (for Aero Contractors). We have done a couple of 18 months checks for our customers who are Nigerian airlines.

“We are about to conduct a C-Check for another Nigerian carrier and we have some others still on the queue.

“We are not interested in making mega profits for now. What we are interested in is to develop the facility and ensure that we serve our customers.

“We want a situation where the Nigerian airlines are very comfortable bringing their airplanes here and we want to deliver services better than what they can get outside the ,” Sanusi said

Also speaking, Ms Kudirat Bello, the Manager, Cabin Services, Aero Contractors, said the airline had recently expanded its flight operations by reviving old routes and opening new ones to cater for its customers.

Bello said some of the recently added routes included Lagos-Uyo-Lagos; Lagos-Abuja-Yola and Lagos-Warri-Lagos, adding that the airline was also planning on starting flights to Owerri and Enugu.

She said the unveiling of new uniforms and accessories was aimed at promoting the Aero brand, assuring the passengers of safe, seamless and comfortable flights.