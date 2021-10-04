Aero Contractors takes delivery of two Airbus 320

Aero Contractors has taken delivery of two Airbus 320 from Heston Airline based in Lithuania.

The two aircraft arrived in Abuja last Thursday afternoon, where they were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, by the managing director of the airline, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, along with other senior executives of the airline.

Speaking at the event, Capt. Mahmood said the two aircraft leased by House of Five A’s will boost the fleet of the airline and provide the much-needed capacity to serve the Nigerian market, noting that the aircraft is the first of its kind in the Nigerian market.

Capt. Mahmood said: “We are pleased to secure these two aircraft through House of Five A’s which will boost our fleet and give us the needed capacity in the Nigerian market while making us more efficient and offer more comfort to our customers.

“These new-generation aircraft are suitable to our operations in this market. We have established an excellent relationship with the lessors and the financier and we are looking forward to a stronger relationship between both parties.”

Also speaking at the event, former managing director of Aero Contractors, Capt. Ado Sanusi, called for more collaborations in airline businesses.

He also said the aviation industry will thrive more if more investors like House of Five A’s come into the business.

Newsmen report that Aero Contractors is currently in Receivership by the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).