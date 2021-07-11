Aero Contractors apologises for flight delay

Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest aviation company has offered unreserved apologies to its esteemed passengers who suffered delayed flights at the Asaba and Abuja airports.

The Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood made the apology in a statement issued in Lagos on Sunday.

Mahmood, the former Chief Pilot of Arik Air, said the delay of flight out of Asaba was caused by the bad weather experienced on that day.

He narrated how the flight took off from Abuja but could not land in Asaba, and the pilot had to do an air return to Abuja.

“Later, the flight went back to Asaba. However, due to the sunset time limitation in Asaba, we had to combine the flights as the flight from Lagos was also delayed due to bad weather.

“The overbooked passengers were offered rebate tickets on their next flight or total refund. One passenger was routed via our Benin-Abuja flight the next day while another one was accommodated.

“On the N2-128 flight service from Abuja to Lagos, one of our aircraft that was meant tonight stop out of the base, had an APU issue which technical needed to fix by having the aircraft back in Lagos.

“Unfortunately the earlier operating aircraft had a bigger capacity, so there was an excess of booked passengers.”

Meanwhile, Dana Air was contacted for the re-protection of the passengers but some of the passengers refused, insisting on going with Aero.

This led to the delay but finally, almost all the passengers were put on Dana while one passenger was refunded his money based on his preference.