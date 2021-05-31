Aero Contractor Airline on Monday inagurated its flight services to Bauchi and Maiduguri routes.

The airline’s Managing Director, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, disclosed this at the inauguration of the flights in Lagos.

Mahmood said that those routes would add fresh breadth to its schedule and complement the quest to rebuild its network to other cities.

He added that this was part of its strategy to expand, adding that Bauchi and Maiduguri were some of the underserved cities in Northern Nigeria.

The general manager explained that the airline would be using the Boeing 737- 400 that was recently released from C-Check maintenance for the routes.

“It is a proud moment for us in Aero Contractors, Nigeria’s oldest commercial airline, as we announce the launching of flight services into Bauchi, “The Jewel in The Savannah and Maiduguri “The Home of Peace”.

“The airline is making use of the Boeing 737- 400 just released from C-check. We are confident the flights will serve our customers well and give them more choices and flexibility in planning their business, family and leisure trips.”

The managing director noted that the airline would fly from Abuja to Bauchi four times a week; every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Mahmood added that the flights would begin from Wednesday; while the Abuja to Maiduguri flight will commence soon, adding that passengers would be updated with more details.





He said that the Bauchi flight would depart Abuja at 9:10a.m., arriving Bauchi at 10:10a.m while the return leg would then depart Bauchi at 10:40a.m, and arrive Abuja at 11:40a.m. on weekday

According to him, on Sunday the flight will depart Abuja for Bauchi at 9:50a.m. with the return flight from Bauchi at 11:20am. passengers from Lagos can fly to Bauchi via Abuja using the 6:45a.m. flight out of Lagos.

Mahmood reiterated that Boeing 737-400 aircraft, which would be used for these new routes has just been released from C-Check by our MRO team.

The general manager said the airline lauded its expertise and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for their professionalism and support.

According to him, the Aircraft Maintenance Organisation (AMO) allows it to handle total repair with certified maintenance facility where commercial and private aircraft maintenance can be completed.

He said that Aero Contractors was one of country’s major airlines that had a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility licensed by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) for Boeing 737 classics, Dash 8 Bombadier Q-400 and helicopters.

The general manager said that the airline’s foundation was built on a proven safe, reliable and on-time transportation while delivering to customers the highest standard of saftey and efficient services.

He assured its valued customers to be expecting flights into Calabar “The People’s Paradise” which would commence soon.