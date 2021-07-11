Aero blames flight delays on foul weather

Nigeria’s oldest domestic airline in the country, Aero Contractors, has blamed bad weather for the disruption of flight services recently out of Asaba and Abuja.

The airline has equally offered its unreserved apologies to customers who were affected in the flight disruptions.

The airline, in a statement signed by its management, explained that: “The delay of flight out of Asaba was caused by the bad weather that we experienced on that day. Our flight took off from Abuja but could not land in Asaba, we had to do an air return to Abuja. Later the flight went back to Asaba. However, due to sunset time limitation in Asaba, we had to combine the flights as the flight from Lagos was also delayed due to bad weather.

“The over booked passengers were offered rebate tickets on their next flight or total refund. One passenger was routed via our Benin-Abuja flight the next day while another one was accommodated.

“On the N2-128 flight service from Abuja to Lagos, one of our Aircraft that was meant to night stop out of base had an APU issue which Technical needed to fix by having the aircraft back in Lagos.

“Unfortunately the earlier operating aircraft had a bigger capacity, so there was an excess of booked passengers. Dana Air was contacted for the re-protection of the passengers which the airline agreed to do, but some of the passengers refused, insisting on going with Aero.

“This led to the delay but finally almost all the passengers were put on DANA while one passenger was refunded his money based on his preference.”

The airline assured the customers that it has taken adequate measures in its operations to ensure what happened does not repeat itself.