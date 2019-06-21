<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has explained why it must investigate air accidents and serious incidents.

AIB was reacting to a publication attributed to Mr. Angus Ozoka in which he allegedly engaged in an unwarranted attack on the agency.

Its General Manager, Public Affairs Tunji Oketunbi, in a statement on Thursday, said Ozoka, while reacting to a statement issued by the bureau, warned airlines against not notifying AIB of the occurrence of air accidents and serious incidents.

The statement reads: “The Bureau had resolved not to engage in a public debate with anybody on the statement it issued. However, AIB is constrained to respond to Mr. Ozoka because of certain misleading information in his said publication, which if not corrected, has the potentials to misinform the public.

“The entire write up is a sad cocktail of ignorance, self-contradictions, confusion and/or outright mischief that can threaten air safety.

“The Bureau had issued a statement which among other things, expressed displeasure over Air Peace conspiracy of silence in respect of the serious incident involving one of its Boeing 737 aircraft that experienced a hard landing in Lagos; inflicting it with damage and rendering the aircraft unserviceable.”

“An excerpt of the press statement said: A damage assessment on the aircraft by AIB revealed that the aircraft made contact on the runway with the starboard engine cowling as obvious from various scrapes, scratches and dents, an evidence of tyre scouring on the sidewalls of the No. 4 tyre as well as bottoming of the main landing gear oleo struts. There was also visible damage to the right-hand engine compressor blades.”

“Drawing from the above excerpt, Ozoka, author of the write up, claimed that, “the damage assessment by AIB did not reveal that an accident or serious incident occurred as Hard Landing does not equate to an accident or serious incident”.

“How far from the truth this submission portends? It either reveals ignorance of the author or suggests outright mischief. In response thereto, it would do the author some good if he can please visit the AIB website, download and painstakingly read and digest the AIB’s Regulation – Nigeria Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accidents and Incidents) Regulations 2016, now in 2019 Official Gazette.

“Air Peace has formally notified AIB on the serious incident and is fully cooperating with our safety investigators,” the statement added.