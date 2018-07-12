The new airport terminal at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be ready for operations by October, 2018.

This was revealed when President Muhammadu Buhari inspected the level of work done at the new terminal Thursday.

The building being constructed by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) is expected to the completed by August, and be put in use by October, 2018.

The President was taken on a tour of the facilities by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika.

On the impact of the rail on the aviation sector, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika said: “It will make things easy and it will be seamless. People will come from the light rail and straight into the aircraft and vice versa and it will make transportation more efficient and that is the whole essence of transportation by air.

“It will also allow people to connect to their businesses and work places in much faster time than before.

“It will reduce the pressure on our roads, ease traffic congestion on all the arteries that leads to airports around the world. So Abuja would be a classical example of multi-modern integration and transportation which eases things and makes them better.”

Speaking while inspecting the new terminal yesterday, the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Engr Saleh Dunoma, said all arrangements are been put in place to ensure that the terminal is completed by August and put in use by October.

On some of the challenges experienced by the contractors, he said: “On the water and power supply, we have started the process of connecting the power system. During the last visit by the honourable Minister of the FCT, he instructed that the airport should be connected to the city main water supply system.

According to him, “government has approved for an independent power supply for the airport. So all these works are coming on and by October, they will all be functional and that is when we will start using the terminal building.”

Dunoma also allayed doubts that the relocation of control tower would affect the commencement date.

He said: “The relocation of control tower and fire station has nothing to do with the terminal building but those issues are going to be handled in the next stage of the items of work that we need to carry out but that will not stop us from using the terminal building.”

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done, adding that the train station would be linked to the existing terminal for seamless movement of passengers.

Dunoma who said Abuja and Port Harcourt airports terminal buildings are on the same level said special focus was given to Abuja because of the volume of traffic in Abuja.

“You can see there are congestion here and there and if we must ease up operation, we must complete this project

“We are also working hard to put old facilities in order so that by the time we start operations here everything would be renewed.”