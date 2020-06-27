



The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday, re-opened for business with passengers duly screened, in line with safety protocols following the Coronavirus (COVID-19), pandemic.

The airport also witnessed strict compliance to other safety measures, aimed at curtailing spread of the virus.

Newsmen reports that provisions were made for hand wash and alcohol-based sanitisers, there were temperature checks, as well as strict compliance to social distancing of about one metre.

Journalists covering the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, were led on dry run test from Lagos to Abuja, to witness firsthand, reopening of the aviation sector.

Newsmen report that checks for COVID-19 safety protocols and screening, were carried out on passengers at the departure lounge.





Newsmen also report that the seats, which were usually crowded, have been rearranged in compliance with the social distancing rule.

Inscriptions to further guide passengers, such as “do not use this seat”, “keep your distance”, were placed on the seats.

Newsmen also reports that two newly acquired machines, for the purpose of identifying passengers, had been stationed at the airport.

An operator, who sought anonymity, said that the machine could perform all necessary and required tasks of passenger-screening.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), had a few weeks ago, said that the airport would reopen for business on Aug. 27, after months of closure following the coronavirus outbreak.