The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, has stated that the present administration is working to address all irregularities in transportation policies, especially those that hamper seamless movement in the system.

Amaechi who disclosed this yesterday when he spoke at the maiden meeting of Nigerian Commissioners of Transportation Forum in Abuja said, the bill to address the irregularities was already at the National Assembly, and hopefully would be speedily passed.

Amaechi who was represented at the meeting by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Saliu Zakari, said that the ministry had set up the machinery to collate the relevant contributions from critical stakeholders conference in Sokoto State towards unifying transportation policies in the country.

Zakari said: “I do not think that issues of national importance of this nature would not attract the assent of the presidency. Here we are talking of the policies that will put to rest some national irregularities such as bad transportation policy or non-existence of it. I think that such bill, if followed like the practice in other countries will waste no time here”.