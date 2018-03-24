In anticipation of the inaugural Qatar Airways flight to Cardiff in May, a marketing partnership agreement has been signed between Welsh government and the airline.

The partnership is designed to increase Wales’ visibility in key markets as a holiday and business destination.

The Qatar Airways service is Cardiff Airport’s first route into the Middle East, with 150 onward connections from Doha.

Links to and from Australia, New Zealand, China, India and Japan will be the most significant markets for Wales’ tourism and business priorities.

The two-year agreement will see extensive activity in key markets to raise the awareness of routes into Cardiff Airport. This will include consumer marketing activity and travel trade engagement in the key markets of Australia, China, India and Japan.

The announcement comes as Visit Wales, Qatar Airways and Cardiff Airport are on a travel trade mission in Australia and New Zealand to raise awareness of the new routes and what Wales has to offer visitors from Australia.

During the past week, the team has met with more than 300 travel trade representatives in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Auckland including appointments with influential travel trade representatives such as Flight Centre, Helloworld and Tempo Holidays.

Wales Tourism Minister, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “It’s extremely good news that we’ve been able to work with Qatar Airways on this significant marketing partnership agreement.

“The new route provides an unprecedented opportunity to enhance global tourism and trade links and showcase Wales internationally. The majority of international visitors to Wales visit as part of a UK-wide tour. This new route into Cardiff provides an additional UK entry point from Asia-Pacific markets.”