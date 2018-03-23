After a decade of ban, Saudi Arabia has opened its airspace for a commercial flight to Israel.

Indian national carrier Air India confirmed as it landed at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday night after a seven-and-a-half hour flight from New Delhi.

Until now, the airline had a Mumbai-Tel Aviv connection which had to divert around Saudi airspace, adding two hours’ flying time.

The exception for the new New Delhi-Tel Aviv flight is unique to Air India:

Many other carriers must still divert around Saudi Arabia when trying to reach Israel.

“Air India lands in Tel Aviv. Received with a water cannon salute. Shalom Tel Aviv.” Air India announced on Twitter, posting a video of the welcome at the Ben Gurion.

Israeli Transport Minister Yisrael Katz spoke of it being an “historical flight,” on Friday.

“We are celebrating the strengthening of the connection with India and the first civil connection with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf States,” Katz said.

There has been no official Saudi comment so far.

Saudi Arabia and Israel have no formal diplomatic ties.

The move represents a diplomatic thaw between the countries, both allies of the U. S.

Many Arab countries do not recognise Israel, which declared statehood in 1948.

As a result, these countries do not permit airlines to use their airspace for flight services to Israel.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said the direct flight heralded a new chapter in India-Israel ties and ended the ban by Saudi Arabia.

“It has never happened. So what it shows is the new image and reality of India,” Prabhu said at a function in New Delhi.

The India-Israel flight is scheduled to operate three times a week.