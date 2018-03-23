Fifteen ships are discharging petroleum products and other commodities at the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports in Lagos, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Friday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four ships out of the 15 would discharge petrol.
The NPA explained that the other ships were discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, containers, bulk fertiliser, butane and bulk sugar.
