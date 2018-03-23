A maritime expert Bolaji Akinola, has commended the Governor of the State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for compensating land owners in the areas earmarked for the proposed Ogun Cargo Airport.

Speaking in Wasinmi on Thursday, Akinola said the proposed cargo airport will make significant contribution to the economic development of the state and Nigeria, as many businesses will spring up from the value chain.

Akinola, who is also a frontline leader in Wasinmi, Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State, said: “There are different modes of transport, and each mode has its own benefits and drawbacks. Air freight is often used for high value and low volume shipments.

“Cargo airports provide fast and highly reliable means of moving high value cargoes quickly and reliably across the world. It is also a highly reliable means of transportation.

“The proximity of Ogun State to Lagos, and the rapid transformation of Ogun into an industrial hub makes the proposed cargo airport imperative, desirable and worthwhile.”

He said the construction phase and eventual operation of the airport will provide more than 100,000 jobs to indigenes of the state.

Akinola also commended the Ogun State Government for recording another giant stride with the successful hosting of the Ogun Investors’ Forum.

The forum, which was held on March 20 and 21 at the Ogun State Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, other top government functionaries, and captains of industries from various parts of the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, Akinola said the forum, which is in its fourth edition, will consolidate the investment drive of the Amosun administration.

“Governor Amosun is an astute manager of human and material resources. He’s a leader with unparalleled vision and an impressive investment drive, and has ensured the provision of an enabling business environment.

“Without any doubt, the present administration has given confidence to potential investors. Truly Ogun is open for business,” he said.

Akinola also said that Amosun has boosted the state’s internally generated revenue from a paltry N730million monthly at the inception of his administration to N7billion monthly.

Amosun’s vision, according to him, has led to an improved ranking of the state in the ease of doing business from 35th to fourth in the country, making Ogun the “21st Century Industrial Hub” of Nigeria.