Thirty three ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports in Lagos from March 22, to April 5.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.

NAN reports that a total of 12 of the expected 33 ships would sail in with petrol.

NPA said that the remaining 21 ships contained bulk wheat, fertiliser, butane bulk sugar, aviation fuel, steel products, frozen fish, empty containers, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

The document indicated that eight ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, aviation fuel and petrol.