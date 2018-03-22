The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the sum of N1.1 billion for the purchase of high frequency radio equipment in 14 airports across the country.

Minister of State-Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, revealed this to journalists while briefing them on what transpired at the meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Council approved a contract for the procurement and installation of very high frequency radio equipment in Kano, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and 10 other airports. Those 10 other airports are Enugu, Calabar, Benin, Jos, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Sokoto, Ilorin. The total sum of the contract N1.147, 506,398.98 and the completion period is 20 months. This we will significantly improve the radio communication and ensure that the whole country is covered by this radio,” he said.

The Aviation Minister said when installed, the equipment will enhance communication between pilots and control towers in airports across the country, thus enhancing safety in the aviation industry.