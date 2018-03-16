The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said residents of Yobe paid the lowest bus journey within the city in February.

The NBS stated this in Transport Fare Watch for February 2018 published on its website.

The bureau stated that the residents paid N950 per bus trip, followed by residents of Enugu and Kastina who paid N1, 086.11 and N1,136.36 respectively.

The transport fare watch covered the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop on regular routes; intercity bus journeys and state routes as well as charge per person.

It also covered air fare charge for specified routes per journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

According to the report, average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city decreased by -6.53 per cent month-on-month and 39.89 per cent year-on-year from N183.86 in January to N171.85 in February 2018.

It stated that states with the highest bus fares within city were Abuja FCT (N370.50), Cross River (N275.00) and Nasarawa (N235.00).

The report stated that states with lowest bus fares within city were Bauchi (N85.00), Anambra (N96.25) and Plateau (N105.00).

In addition, it stated that average fare paid by commuters for intercity bus journey decreased by -6.44 per cent month-on-month and 25.23 per cent year-on-year from N1, 889.69 in January 2018 to N1,768.07 in February.

It, however, stated that states with the highest intercity bus fares were Abuja FCT (N4,333.33), Adamawa (N3,250.00) and Borno, N2,700.00 respectively.