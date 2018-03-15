Ethiopian Airlines has disclosed how it has been supporting the Nigerian transport sector to build the nation’s economy.

The general manager, Ethiopian airlines, Mrs Trehiwot Mekonnen, made the disclosure at a workshop organised by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport with the theme ‘Building Capacity for Efficient Logistics and Transport Services in Africa’ held in Abuja, yesterday.

The general manager, who was represented at the event by the Traffic and Sales manager, Mr Tilahun Tadesse, said the airline offers a competitive price compared to its products.

He said the airline, which flies to five destinations in the country, has brought about a good connection to the Nigerian people in terms of developing the transport sector.

He said: “We are working hard to support the Nigerian economy in the aspect of transportation, we are flying to five destinations in Nigeria which means we are bringing good connection to Nigerian people. Bringing more connections means we are supporting the economy in terms of transportation development.’’

He also explained that the Ethiopian airlines fare is cheaper compared to other airlines with the same product.

“Our price is very cheap compared to our products,’’ he said.

He further stated that the airline has a good share of the Nigerian market in business and economy class which is relatively cheap.