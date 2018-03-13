The Enugu State Transport Company (ENTRACO) says it will acquire new fleet of buses and relaunch its operations in 2018.

The General Manager of the company, Mr Bob Itanyi, made the disclosure in an interview with the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said that ENTRACO before now resorted to self-help, using franchise vehicles because of government dwindling resources and the cost of borrowing from banks.

“We are relaunching ENTRACO in 2018 because the company still enjoy goodwill and huge patronage,” he said.

Itanyi noted that the company had been struggling to meet up with the brand of vehicles in vogue in the 21st century transport system for its teeming passengers.

He stressed that the company would overcome the challenges it faced due to ageing vehicles and relying on franchise agreement to sustain services.

“The patronage is there. I do not agree with the insinuations that people prefer private transport outfits than state transport outfits.

“If you look at the history of mass transit in the Nigeria, you will agree with me that the ENTRACO is among the pioneers.

“Entraco is an offshoot of Transport Corporation of Anambra State and if you go through the history you will agree with me that TRACAS pioneered the mass transit.”