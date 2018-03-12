The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has advised Nigerian Ports Authority to extend operations to other locations to discongest Apapa Port and end gridlocks in the area.

Mr Tayo Aboyeji, NUPENG South-West Chairman, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

“When Apapa Port started operation in 1970, it was only made for 30,000 cargoes but now it has over 80,000 cargoes yet no infrastructural development.

“The management of NPA should extend the port infrastructure to accommodate incoming trucks because they are the ones blocking other road users.

“They can also create another port in Epe and Badagry to decongest the one in Apapa,” he said.

Aboyeji said that the union would support any step taking by both Federal Government and Lagos State Government to end the gridlock.

NAN reports that on March 9, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode, inaugurated a committee to address persistent gridlock across Lagos metropolis.

The committee was chaired by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Ladi Lawanson.

Other members include representatives of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), LASTMA, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).