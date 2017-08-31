The Federal Government has identified the transportation sector as a cardinal player in the economic recovery process.

This was revealed by major speakers at the closing ceremony of the 15th National Council on Transportation held in Sokoto state.

Major stakeholders converged in Sokoto metropolis to formulate a transportation policy for the nation as well as to provide an avenue for consultation

Transportation is a crucial tool needed to drive the economic recovery plan of the present administration which is why government intends to connect the thirty six state capitals by rail in no distant time.

Lack of synergy among the various agencies in the transportation sector as well as over dependence on road transportation in the country was identified as the major setbacks .

According to the senate committee chairman of lands transportation, Senator Olugbenga Ashafa, the critical role of rail transportation to economic development influenced the National Assembly’s passage of the Nigerian Railway Authority Bill 2016.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal says his administration has invested massively on transportation infrastructure because of the central role it plays in sustainable development.

The Federal Government has reached the final stage of discussions with the United states Multinational firm General electric, on howto revive railway transportation in Nigeria.