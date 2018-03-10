Mr Ganiyu Balogun, President, Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), has advised other boat operators to avoid night travel on waterways due to inadequate signs and illumination.

Balogun gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

According to him, we do not have that Rapid Response on water like we have on the land.

He warned that any time after 8 p.m, a boat captain might not get any assistance from anywhere in case of a mishap.

“We have Search and Rescue. We have not reached the stage that we would be using boats at night.

“We should try as much as possible to avoid night travel on water.

“No signs, no illumination on the water to know this area is dangerous; that area is good.

“Is not like the road that you put on full light. If you put on full light in the water, the reflector will not let you see anything,’’ he said.

He explained that, “Yes, there are Police but if three boats have accidents, how would rescue get to the crew and the passengers of the boats.’’

Balogun, who is the Managing Director, Gani Tarzan Marine Enterprises Nigeria Ltd., said that boat operators could only use navigation lights at night.

“During the harmattan, when the water is really foggy, you cannot see about five metres from where you are. That is the time you need navigational aid.

“The Global Positioning System (GPS) should be on your boat but not everybody can afford it yet.

“Even in countries that can afford the GPS, there are still navigable signs on the water that direct the boats and as the captain is going, he is seeing the signs,’’ the boat operator said.

Balogun, however, said that these days, boat mishap had reduced, saying that water transportation in Nigeria was safe.

“It is just the wrecks or obstruction on the waterways that cause the accidents.

“Most Nigerians are scared of water. It is necessity that makes some Nigerians travel on water.

“In case of the unexpected, everybody will tilt to one side and such a boat could capsize,’’ he said.

He suggested that for adequate safety measure, passengers should request for life jackets from boat captains before going into boats.

Balogun also commended both the Lagos State Government and the Federal Government for safety measures adopted on the waterways.

He also said that cases of missing or stolen boats were no longer rampant.

Balogun, who is also into boat building, said he had constructed floating jetties as well as floating barges to convey cars and trucks across the water.

He recalled that he learnt the boat business through his late father who lived in Tarkwa Bay, an island one could not get to without a boat.

According to him, my father had a boat which he used to transport himself wherever he wanted to go and sometimes used the boat to assist the villagers.

“From there, he bought another one and started commercial aspects of boat transportation.

“My father is late now but he gave me a lot of encouragement, assistance and support with what I am doing today.

“I am really in love with water. I started this business as far back as three decades ago,’’ Balogun said.