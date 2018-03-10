The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), on Friday assured its teeming passengers travelling on the Abuja-Kaduna-Abuja train services of uncompromised safety while onboard the trains and at rail stations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations, Mr. Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director, Public Relations, NRC and made available to the media, in Abuja.

According to it, “it has become expedient to allay the fears of its teeming passengers as being experienced especially by travelers on the roads and highways in the zone.

“NRC management in order to allay the unfounded fears of our esteemed passengers after the reported incidence of miscreants along Abuja-Kaduna railway corridor engaged in an unwholesome act of stoning our passengers’ trains, as against the unsubstantiated and purported media report of attack by gun men.”

While this does not constitute security threat to the operation of the train service which the Abuja-Kaduna-Abuja route, he hinted, “it is a deliberate attempt on unpatriotic individuals to damage federal government asset and property which is provided to alleviate the transportation problems being faced by Nigerians across the country, besides being a source of employment to the people residing in the environment.”