Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on Friday debunked the allegation of an armed robbery attack on Abuja-Kaduna standard rail line on Tuesday, March 6 at Rigasa community.

Amaechi, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, noted that with the security personnel on board, it was impossible to rob the train.

“I saw one fake news that armed robbers attacked the Abuja-Kaduna rail line, which is not correct, Nigerians on their own fabricated the story.

“On every Coach, we have armed Policemen, how can armed robbers attack the rail line? it’s very possible in the station, but it cannot happen while the rail is going and they said it happened in Rijana community.

“So, what we have done in the rail, we have provided security to make it easy for those who are traveling from Kaduna to Abuja to have cheaper and easy form of transportation, “ he said.

Commenting on the issue, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) assured passengers traveling on Abuja-Kaduna train services of non compromised safety while on board and at the rail stations.

Mr Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director, Public Relations said there was no attack by gunmen on the train but an act of stoning by miscreants.

“NRC management in order to allay the unfounded fears of our esteemed passengers after the reported incidence of miscreants along Abuja-kaduna railway corridor engaged in an unwholesome act of stoning our passengers’ train, as against the unsubstantiated and purported media report of attack by gunmen.

“This does not constitute security threat to the operation of the train service, along the Abuja-Kaduna-Abuja route,

“It is a deliberate attempt by unpatriotic individuals to damage Federal Government asset and property.

“The train is provided to alleviate the transportation problems being faced by Nigerians across the country, besides being a source of employment to the people residing in the environment.“

He appealed to the youths, parents, guardians and especially the traditional rulers along Abuja-Kaduna railway corridor to assist in enlightening their subjects to desist from stoning moving train.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train on Tuesday alleged a gunshot attack at the train in Rijana village, in Kaduna state.