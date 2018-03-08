Engineer Wasiu Taiwo, the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, has said that the 2.2-kilometre Loko-Oweto Bridge across the river Benue linking Nasarawa and Benue states will be completed by November, 2018.

Taiwo, who stated this in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, said the completion of the river Benue bridge will pave for a new shortcut for the travellers travelling from Abuja to South East by reducing their travelling hours by 3 hours,

He said, “I want to assure that the federal government is fully committed to completing this project at the set date. There are a lot of benefits that comes with the completion and one is the option of going to the South-East through here. The journey is 3 hours less from here”.

The Controller explained that the 82-kilometre Nasarawa-Loko Road that links the bridge to both states would be completed by September 2018 so as to facilitate movement because without good motorable road, the essence of the bridge will be meaningless.

According to him, “I want to assure that this particular bridge and the Nasarawa-Loko Road are very important projects to the federal government. That is why we are particular with how soon we can complete the projects. Our target is November and we hope by then, it will be ready for use.

“The work so far has reached 85 percent and assured that with rate of work so far, the contractor is likely to completely the work on or before 29 November, 2018 completion date,” he said.

The Federal Controller, who commended the contractor handling the job, explained that the contract for the construction of the 2.2 kilometre bridge was awarded at an initial sum of N36 billion with a revised sum of N51 billion.