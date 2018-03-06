The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) on Tuesday released the preliminary report on the accident involving Delta Airbus A330-223 aircraft which occurred on Feb.13 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The bureau also released its preliminary reports on the Dana Air MD-83 aircraft which overran the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Feb. 20.

AIB further released a preliminary report on the accident involving Gulfstream G200 aircraft belonging to Nest Oil with registration number 5N-BTF, which occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Jan. 25.

According to AIB, the reports contain factual information on the three occurrences and not their probable causes as investigations are still ongoing.

“They include information gathered from witness statements and a preliminary inspection of the aircraft and the accident site.

Olateru reiterated that the bureau would continue to release reports promptly to enhance safety in the industry.

“We are seriously committed to releasing investigation reports on time.

“This is one way to ensure that such occurrences are prevented from repeating themselves and conform with the purpose of accident investigation,” he added.

On the Delta incident, he said that the flight DAL55, which departed Lagos, Nigeria, for Atlanta, the United States of America with 221 passengers and 13 crew members on board, made an air return few minutes after take-off, following a fire warning on one of the engines.

Olateru said initial findings by AIB indicated that the flight crew were certified and qualified to conduct the flight in accordance with applicable Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) regulations.

“Number One engine fire warning came on about a minute after take-off, while the crew at 22.25 hours contacted Air Traffic Control and declared an emergency.

“The aircraft landed at about 22. 59 hours and stopped on runway 18R…”