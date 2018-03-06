Eleven ships laden with various products, including petrol, are at the Lagos ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

The NPA, in its daily bulletin — Shipping Position — said nine of the vessels, carrying petroleum products, were already waiting to berth.

It said that two other ships with bulk fertiliser and containers would also berth at the ports.

According to NPA, 31 other ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected at Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports between March 6 and March 24.

“The expected ships are carrying containers, steel products, containers, bulk sugar, empty container, crude palmolein, bulk gypsum, bulk fertiliser, diesel and petrol,’’ NPA said.