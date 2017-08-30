The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday assured all airport users that its facilities were fully ready to play host to air travellers during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos.

The Federal Government has declared Friday, Sept. 1 and Monday, Sept. 4 as public holiday to celebrate the muslim festival.

Yakubu noted that the VIP Protocol Lounge at the General Aviation Terminal, Lagos, had recently been refurbished to give maximum comfort and value to its customers.

According to her, this was part of FAAN’s preparations to ensure seamless facilitation of FAAN’s highly esteemed passengers during the Sallah celebrations and beyond.

“Also, maintenance of the conveyor belts at the Muratala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, have been completed and are functioning optimally.

“In addition, airport security and other logistics have been upgraded and strengthened to provide for the expected increase in passenger traffic in and around our airports,’’ she said.

Yakubu said the new directional display units had been provided to guide travellers, especially new ones, at the airports.

She added that the airport’s do’s and don’ts banners had also been displayed at strategic locations, to educate newcomers.

“We advise the general public and intended travellers to make early preparations towards completing their travel requirements in good time.

“We will also like to re-state that receiving of dignitaries at restricted areas by security agents and airport officials is prohibited and anyone found wanting will be prohibited,’’ she said.

Yakubu also vreiterated FAAN’s commitment to its core values of safety, security and comfort.