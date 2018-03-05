Thirty-two ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive at Apapa Port and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos from March 5 to March 24.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) stated this in its “Shipping Position’’ pubication, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

It said that 12 ships out of the expected number had petrol consignment.

According to it, the remaining 20 vessels contain bulk wheat, salt, bulk fertiliser, bulk sugar, diesel, crude palmolein, bulk gypsum and containers laden with goods.

The publication indicated that eight ships carrying bulk fertiliser and petrol had already arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth.