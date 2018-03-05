Medview Airlines on Sunday said passengers were not exposed to danger when it aborted its Maiduguri-bound flight due to technical issues.

It was gathered that the Flight VL2108 operated using a Boeing 737 equipment with a flight schedule of Lagos-Abuja-Maiduguri (LOS-ABV-MIU) had completed the Lagos to Abuja segment of its journey before trouble started.

At approximately 1400HRS while attempting to depart Abuja to Maiduguri on the final segment of the sector, the flight had a Ramp Return (return to base after commencing taxiing) on account of a safety issue.

It was gathered that an indicator lamp signifying a minor disorder emerged, prompting the captain to exercise caution and in compliance with applicable safety standards, aborted the flight and returned to base for technical assistance.

The airline said all passengers disembarked in an orderly manner, returned to the lounge and were catered to by the airline in accordance with relevant Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations regarding treatment of passengers during delays.

It added that engineers are currently concluding minor repairs so that the aircraft can become operational, adding that the flight to Maiduguri is expected to operate shortly, either by same aircraft, or a recovery plan

The airline said that at no time was there an emergency and passengers were never at risk.

In its reaction, the Consumer Protection Council, said it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates “if necessary.”