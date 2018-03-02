In a bid to curb incessant cargo theft at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has unveiled plans to introduce escorts for cargoes leaving the airside to sheds.

The Customs Area Commander, MMA, Lagos, Mrs. Jayne Shoboiki, disclosed this yesterday during the tour of facilities of DHL at the airport.

She disclosed that several cargoes are lost during transfer of consignments from the shed of the two ground handling companies in the Nigerian aviation industry.

In order to block revenue leakages in the system, she said operators would be made to sign a liability document, which would impose all liabilities incurred in case of cargo theft in the hands of terminal operators like DHL, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCOL) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc.

She hinted that Evaluation Officer from Customs were already working out the modalities that would lead to compliance and implementation of the new order.

She however said that some of the operators have started complying with this directive from the command, stressing that she would not relax in pushing for implementation of government policies in the command.

She reiterated that all loopholes noticed so far by her office would be blocked; adding that what is due to the federal government must be remitted to it.

She said: “Since I came, we have noticed some loopholes in the system and of course, there will always be loopholes, but I can assure you that all loopholes would be plugged.

“For instance, stealing of cargo by the agents in active connivance with the ground handling companies due to transfer from one she’d to the other.

“I called the operators to a meeting that if goods are to be transferred, we are going to have escorts and that they will need letters by way of telling us that they are going to take liabilities if the cargo do not get to the terminals and duties declaration must be attached. Through the declaration, we will be able to know the revenues that were meant to be paid on each consignment.”

She threatened that any officer of the command caught conniving with either agents or ground-handling staff would be dealt with in accordance with the law of the land, emphasizing that the game had changed.

Also speaking during the tour, Manager Accounting and Reporting Processes, DHL, Mrs. Bunmi Aderemi-Fawoye, said that the company at the command had raked in N22.5bn to the coffers of the federal government between 2013 and 2017.

She maintained that the command had over the years contributed it’s quota to revenue generation of the federal government and promised that the organization would continue to operate transparent operations.