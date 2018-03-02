The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is to encourage the movement and evacuation of cargoes from the nation’s Seaports to the hinterland across the country.

This, according to the Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman, was in order to reduce the pressure on the port access road and to serve as a solution to the perennial gridlock being experienced within the ports Axis.

Bala-Usman spoke through the Executive Director Marine and Operations, Dr. Sokonte Davies at the first quarter forum of the Ports Consultative Council (PCC) held at Victoria Island, Lagos, recently.

She informed stakeholders at the gathering that the NPA management places premium on the developments of port infrastructure in order to engender efficient service delivery in the nation’s Seaports.

The NPA boss assured the stakeholders that the authority is working assiduously towards ensuring the speedy completion of renovation works on the Quay Apron at the Ikorodu Lighter Terminal.

While assuring that management would continue to keep a harmonious relationship with its stakeholders, she enjoined the stakeholders for their support and compliance with Government directives.

The Chairman PCC, Otunba Kunle Folarin, at the occasion urged operators and stakeholders to engage the NPA on a mutually beneficial synergy which would help in moving the Industry forward.